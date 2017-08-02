flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1894 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1894 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,768,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1894 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access