Halfpenny 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

