United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,768,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
