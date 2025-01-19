Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1894 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (7) XF (12) VF (21) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (9) NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Auctiones (1)

Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)

Coin Cabinet (18)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marudhar (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (4)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Via (3)

WAG (3)