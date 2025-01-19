United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,795,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1894 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1894 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
