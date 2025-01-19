flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,795,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1894 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (18)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (3)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1894 TB "St. George" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1894 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1894 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access