Penny 1894 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1894 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1894 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 45510 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place April 23, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1894 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1894 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
For the sale of Penny 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

