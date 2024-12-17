United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,525,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (13)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (10)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
