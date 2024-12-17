flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,525,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1894 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1894 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access