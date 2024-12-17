Halfcrown 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (5) XF (17) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (10) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (13)

Katz (1)

London Coins (10)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numis.be (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

TimeLine Auctions (1)