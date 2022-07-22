flag
Threepence 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,618,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1894 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

