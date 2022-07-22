United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,618,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
