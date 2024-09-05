United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,397,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
