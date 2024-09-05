flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1894 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1894 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: COINS NUMISMATICA BARCELONA SL

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,397,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Karamitsos - February 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date February 3, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1894 at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

