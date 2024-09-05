Farthing 1894 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) RB (6) BN (2) Service NGC (8)