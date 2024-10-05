flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LVII"

Obverse Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 145,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 3, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

Available by subscription

Get access