Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (6) XF (23) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (5)

