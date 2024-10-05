United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LVII"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 145,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 1620 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
