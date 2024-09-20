United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1894 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,883,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
