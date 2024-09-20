Penny 1894 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (26) AU (3) XF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (8) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) PF65 (1) RB (10) BN (7) Service NGC (12) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (7)

New York Sale (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)