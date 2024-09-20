flag
Penny 1894 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1894 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1894 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,883,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1894 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1894 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

