Florin 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (5)

