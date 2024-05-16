flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,953,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1894 TB at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
