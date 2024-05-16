United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,953,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price


Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
