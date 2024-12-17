flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1894 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,468,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1894 TB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1894 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access