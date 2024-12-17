United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,468,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Numis.be (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
