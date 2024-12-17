Sixpence 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)