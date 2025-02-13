flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,385

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 371823 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

