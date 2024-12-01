United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LVIII"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71416 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
947 $
Price in auction currency 901 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
