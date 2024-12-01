flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LVIII"

Obverse Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1894 TB Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71416 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
947 $
Price in auction currency 901 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1894 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
