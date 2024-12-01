Crown 1894 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1894 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71416 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (1) XF (20) VF (4) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (5)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)