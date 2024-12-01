Shilling 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,953,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1894 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Shilling 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

