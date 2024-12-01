Shilling 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (10) XF (16) F (4) VG (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (5) XF45 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (12)

