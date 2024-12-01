United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1894 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,953,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1894
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1894 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1640 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (32)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search