United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 504,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1839 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10532 $
Price in auction currency 8250 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
