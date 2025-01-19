flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 504,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1839 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (8)
  • BAC (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (25)
  • Bolaffi (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (17)
  • Coins of the Realm (9)
  • DNW (6)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (40)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Taisei (1)
  • UBS (3)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10532 $
Price in auction currency 8250 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1839 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1839 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access