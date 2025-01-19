United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,105,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
