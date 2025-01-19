flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,105,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,550. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (9)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (10)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - January 18, 2025
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date January 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1892 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access