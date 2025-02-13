flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1892

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sovereign 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Sovereign 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 550 $
Sales
2 172
Obverse Half Sovereign 1892 Jubilee Head
Reverse Half Sovereign 1892 Jubilee Head
Half Sovereign 1892 Jubilee Head
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 307

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Crown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Crown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 141
Obverse Halfcrown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Halfcrown 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Florin 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Florin 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Florin 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Shilling 1892 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Reverse Shilling 1892 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Shilling 1892 JEB Large Jubilee Head
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse Sixpence 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Reverse Sixpence 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Sixpence 1892 JEB Jubilee Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1892 Jubilee Head
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1892 Jubilee Head
Fourpence (Groat) 1892 Jubilee Head
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1892 Jubilee Head
Reverse Threepence 1892 Jubilee Head
Threepence 1892 Jubilee Head
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Twopence 1892 Jubilee Head
Reverse Twopence 1892 Jubilee Head
Twopence 1892 Jubilee Head
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1892 Jubilee Head
Reverse Penny 1892 Jubilee Head
Penny 1892 Jubilee Head
Average price 65 $
Sales
2 9

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1892
Reverse Penny 1892
Penny 1892
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Halfpenny 1892
Reverse Halfpenny 1892
Halfpenny 1892
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Farthing 1892
Reverse Farthing 1892
Farthing 1892
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 14
