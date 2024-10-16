Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 145. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3)