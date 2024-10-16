United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,583,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 145. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
