Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,583,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 145. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
