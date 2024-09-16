flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,524

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

