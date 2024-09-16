Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)