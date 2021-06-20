United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (14)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
