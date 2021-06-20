flag
Halfpenny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1892 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1892 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,478,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Halfpenny 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

