Halfpenny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) RB (3) BN (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)