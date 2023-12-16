Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 70824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.

