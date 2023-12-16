flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 70824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

