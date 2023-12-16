United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 70824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 480. Bidding took place February 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
