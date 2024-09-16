United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place March 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
