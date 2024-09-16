Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place March 27, 2016.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (4) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PL67 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)