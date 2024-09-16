flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place March 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

