Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,592,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1892 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
