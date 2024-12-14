Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1892 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

