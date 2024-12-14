United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1892 JEB "Large Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,592,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1892 "Large Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (5)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1892 "Large Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search