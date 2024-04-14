United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,246,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25439 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search