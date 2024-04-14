flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,246,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25439 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1892 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access