United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,711,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 34000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access