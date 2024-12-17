Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

