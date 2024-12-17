United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,711,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Heritage (11)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 34000 JPY
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search