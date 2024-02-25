United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63430 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 52 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
