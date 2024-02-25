flag
Farthing 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 887,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63430 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 52 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Alexander - December 19, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Auctiones - February 21, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date February 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

