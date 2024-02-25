Farthing 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63430 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place January 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) RB (6) BN (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)