Penny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1892 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1892 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,502,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.

United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 10, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 600 DKK
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction CNG - May 30, 2018
Seller CNG
Date May 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1892 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
