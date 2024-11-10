Penny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (42) AU (2) XF (4) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (14) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) RD (7) RB (16) BN (6) Service PCGS (8) NGC (20)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (14)

Katz (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)