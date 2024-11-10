United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1892 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,502,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1892 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place July 23, 2003.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 600 DKK
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
