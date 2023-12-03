United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 283,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
12
12
