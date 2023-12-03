Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

