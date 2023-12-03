flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 283,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

