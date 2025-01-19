Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (32) XF (102) VF (105) F (29) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (30) NGC (24)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Astarte S.A. (1)

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (7)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Berk (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (8)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (27)

Coinhouse (6)

COINSNET (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (7)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eurseree (2)

Felzmann (4)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (10)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lanz München (1)

London Coins (42)

Lugdunum (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (4)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismática Leilões (4)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Romano Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

San Martino (1)

Schulman (7)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (8)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (8)

Warin Global Investments (3)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (1)