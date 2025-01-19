United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,680,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
