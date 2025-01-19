flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,680,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - September 30, 2024
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
