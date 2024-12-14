flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 451,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1892 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

Available by subscription

