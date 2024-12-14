United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 451,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1892
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
