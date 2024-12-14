Crown 1892 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1892 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (14) XF (36) VF (42) F (9) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (9) MS62 (6) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (17) PCGS (18)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

BAC (15)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Berk (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (6)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Goldberg (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (17)

Münzenonline (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (4)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)