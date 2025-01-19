United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,516,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1899 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coin Cabinet (22)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (37)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (6)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Marudhar (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismática Leilões (11)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search