United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1899 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1899 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,516,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1899 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction AURORA - September 5, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1899 TB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

