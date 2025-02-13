flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1899

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1899 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1899 TB
Sovereign 1899 TB
Average price 610 $
Sales
2 182
Obverse Half Sovereign 1899 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1899 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1899 TB St. George
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 127

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1899 TB
Reverse Crown 1899 TB
Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXII"
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Crown 1899 TB
Reverse Crown 1899 TB
Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXIII"
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Halfcrown 1899 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1899 TB
Halfcrown 1899 TB
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Florin 1899 TB
Reverse Florin 1899 TB
Florin 1899 TB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Shilling 1899 TB
Reverse Shilling 1899 TB
Shilling 1899 TB
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Sixpence 1899 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1899 TB
Sixpence 1899 TB
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1899 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1899 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1899 TB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1899 TB
Reverse Threepence 1899 TB
Threepence 1899 TB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1899 TB
Reverse Twopence 1899 TB
Twopence 1899 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny 1899 TB
Reverse Penny 1899 TB
Penny 1899 TB
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1899 TB
Reverse Penny 1899 TB
Penny 1899 TB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Halfpenny 1899 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1899 TB
Halfpenny 1899 TB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Farthing 1899 TB
Reverse Farthing 1899 TB
Farthing 1899 TB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
