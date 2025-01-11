flag
Penny 1899 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1899 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1899 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,441,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 10, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction VL Nummus - January 11, 2025
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 11, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Heritage - August 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 10, 2017
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
