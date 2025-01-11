United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1899 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,441,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 11, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 10, 2017
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
