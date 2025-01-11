Penny 1899 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place August 10, 2017.

