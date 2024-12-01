flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,965,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CMA Auctions (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1899 TB at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
