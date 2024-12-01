Shilling 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (11) XF (4) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (10) MS64 (10) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (8)

