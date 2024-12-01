United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,965,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65500 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Via (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search