Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,362,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1899 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Astarte S.A. - May 12, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1899 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
