United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1899 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,362,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1899 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 99198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
