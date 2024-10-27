flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1899 TB. Edge "LXIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXIII"

Obverse Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1899 with mark TB. Edge "LXIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

