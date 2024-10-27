United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1899 TB. Edge "LXIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXIII"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1899 with mark TB. Edge "LXIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
