United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,253,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1899 TB at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

