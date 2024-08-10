United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,253,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search