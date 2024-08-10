Threepence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (4)