Halfpenny 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) RD (1) RB (2) Service NGC (3)