United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search