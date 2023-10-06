flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1899 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1899 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,108,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price

