United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,997,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coins (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search