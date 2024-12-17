flag
Sixpence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,997,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 529. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - May 28, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 22, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 22, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - June 28, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

