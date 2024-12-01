United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,970,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23988 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
