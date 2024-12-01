flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,970,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 23988 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 17, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

