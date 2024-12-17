flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,866,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (16)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1899 TB at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1899 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access