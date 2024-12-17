United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,866,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
