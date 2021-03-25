Twopence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)