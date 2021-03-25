United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
