Twopence 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1899 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

United Kingdom Twopence 1899 TB at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1899 TB at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
United Kingdom Twopence 1899 TB at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1899 TB at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

