flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1899 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1899 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,865,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 59. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1899 TB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1899 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1899 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1899 TB at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

