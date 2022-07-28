United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1899 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,865,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1899 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 59. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
For the sale of Farthing 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
