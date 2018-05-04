Penny 1899 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7435 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

