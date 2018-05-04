flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1899 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1899 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1899 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7435 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction cgb.fr - January 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1899 TB at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
