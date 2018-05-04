United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1899 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 17,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1899 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7435 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search