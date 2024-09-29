flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1899 TB. Edge "LXII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXII"

Obverse Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1899 TB Edge "LXII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 166,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1899 with mark TB. Edge "LXII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - October 20, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction CNG - June 23, 2021
Seller CNG
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1899 TB at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
