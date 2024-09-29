Crown 1899 TB. Edge "LXII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1899 with mark TB. Edge "LXII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (8) XF (13) VF (19) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (8) MS62 (5) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (6) ANACS (4)

