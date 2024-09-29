United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1899 TB. Edge "LXII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXII"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 166,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1899
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1899 with mark TB. Edge "LXII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
