United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,486,708
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1872 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
