Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,486,708

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Available by subscription

Get access