flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1872

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW Shield
Sovereign 1872 WW Shield No number
Average price 910 $
Sales
1 166
Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW Shield
Sovereign 1872 WW Shield Number below wreath
Average price 930 $
Sales
3 476
Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW St. George
Sovereign 1872 WW St. George
Average price 890 $
Sales
3 267
Obverse Half Sovereign 1872
Reverse Half Sovereign 1872
Half Sovereign 1872
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 114

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1872 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1872 WW Gothic
Florin 1872 WW Gothic
Average price 490 $
Sales
1 103
Obverse Shilling 1872
Reverse Shilling 1872
Shilling 1872
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Sixpence 1872
Reverse Sixpence 1872
Sixpence 1872
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1872
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1872
Fourpence (Groat) 1872
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1872
Reverse Threepence 1872
Threepence 1872
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1872
Reverse Twopence 1872
Twopence 1872
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1872
Reverse Penny 1872
Penny 1872
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1872
Reverse Penny 1872
Penny 1872
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse Halfpenny 1872
Reverse Halfpenny 1872
Halfpenny 1872
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Farthing 1872
Reverse Farthing 1872
Farthing 1872
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 5
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access