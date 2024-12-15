United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,898,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20992 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (11)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (6)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (36)
- HERVERA (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (17)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (10)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search