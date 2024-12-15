flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,898,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20992 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (11)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (36)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (17)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1872 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1872 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access