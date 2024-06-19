United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,659,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 336. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
