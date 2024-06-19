Halfpenny 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 336. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.

