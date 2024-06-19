flag
Halfpenny 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1872 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1872 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,659,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4140 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 336. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
