United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismática Leilões
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,298,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 155. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search