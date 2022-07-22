flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,298,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 155. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1872 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1872 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

