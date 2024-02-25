Sixpence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (3) VF (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (5)