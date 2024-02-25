United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,382,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- London Coins (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search