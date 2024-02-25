flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,382,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1872 at auction CNG - May 11, 2005
Seller CNG
Date May 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

